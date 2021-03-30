Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Increases By 70.3%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the February 28th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $193,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,441,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 153,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

