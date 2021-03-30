Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.50. 7,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 552,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.