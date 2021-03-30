IXT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,267.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. IXT has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1,267.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IXT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,928.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

