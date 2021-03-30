Critical Analysis: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16% The RMR Group 4.88% 5.47% 4.23%

This table compares GBT Technologies and The RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.34 -$186.51 million N/A N/A The RMR Group $589.51 million 2.09 $28.79 million $1.77 22.14

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GBT Technologies and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The RMR Group beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

