Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.81 ($3.31).

Shares of ETR O2D traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €2.50 ($2.94). 7,413,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.32 and its 200 day moving average is €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

