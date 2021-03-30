U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stephens

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

