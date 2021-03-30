Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

CDNS traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. 16,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

