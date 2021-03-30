Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after acquiring an additional 770,021 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 91,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

