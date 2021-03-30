Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,672 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 37,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

