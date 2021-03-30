Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 822 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $112.72 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

