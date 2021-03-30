Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,002 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $164.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.