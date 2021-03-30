The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. 107,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,029. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

