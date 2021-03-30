Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

HON stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

