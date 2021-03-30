172 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

NYSE ROP traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $406.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,172. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

