SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,815 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Renewable Energy Group comprises about 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. 15,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

