SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,486. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

