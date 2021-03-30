SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THC stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,486. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.
THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
