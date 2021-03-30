SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $855,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Adient makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. 15,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,935. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

