SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $707,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CommScope by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,757. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

