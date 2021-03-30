19,953 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,769,000 after purchasing an additional 197,768 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ebix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,878 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ebix by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ebix by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

EBIX traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 6,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,965. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $955.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

