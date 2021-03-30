22,984 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEX traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. 18,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -746.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.