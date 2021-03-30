SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Matthews International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 348,807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

