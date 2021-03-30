ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,777,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,717 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 40,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,341. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

