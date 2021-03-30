Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 216.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.