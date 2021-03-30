Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.