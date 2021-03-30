Trustco Bank Corp N Y Buys 475 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,758,000 after purchasing an additional 350,455 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.81. 96,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.