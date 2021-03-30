Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,922 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. AXIS Capital comprises 2.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 791,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,884. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

