Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 4.7% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 271,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

