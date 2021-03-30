Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 41.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HJLI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

