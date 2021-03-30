UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF remained flat at $$158.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

