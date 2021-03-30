Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Insider Purchases A$62,000.00 in Stock

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) insider Peter Mansell acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$62,000.00 ($44,285.71).

On Thursday, March 25th, Peter Mansell bought 28,799 shares of Ora Banda Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,142.15 ($5,101.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Davyhurst Gold project comprises 112 mineral tenements covering an area of approximately 1,336 square kilometers located in North West of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

