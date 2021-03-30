Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Rises By 75.4%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

