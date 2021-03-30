Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 520

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

CER traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 458 ($5.98). The company had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,452. The stock has a market cap of £135.17 million and a P/E ratio of 52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 370.69.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

