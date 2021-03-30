Hoese & Co LLP Makes New $127,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 953,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 311,442 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,837,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.