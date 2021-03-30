Hoese & Co LLP Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.