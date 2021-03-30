Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,790. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $64.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

