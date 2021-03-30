Hoese & Co LLP Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,297. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

