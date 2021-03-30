TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 482,668 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 0.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $47,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

MPLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,155. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

