Starboard Value LP Sells 1,306,379 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Starboard Value LP lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306,379 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.2% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $45,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.49. 3,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $187.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

