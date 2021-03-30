Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKUS stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 4,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,949. Akouos has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

Get Akouos alerts:

AKUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.