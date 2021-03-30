Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 353.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

MDY stock opened at $469.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $240.58 and a 1-year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

