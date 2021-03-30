ChatCoin Trading 32% Higher Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $1.13 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.65 or 0.99973643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00105277 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001460 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

