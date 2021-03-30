2,040 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,524,834. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

