Twinbeech Capital LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 690.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Centene by 138.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,038. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

