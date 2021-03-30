Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,731 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,731 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

