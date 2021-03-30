Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,731 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,731 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
VMW traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.
In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VMware Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
