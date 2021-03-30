Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.17 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. 426,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,927,008. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

