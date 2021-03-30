Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

NYSE:SQ opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.42. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.