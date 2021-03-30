Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,751 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $757.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,715. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.90 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $717.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.83. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

