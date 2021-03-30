Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report sales of $32.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $172.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

PRTK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,653. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.62.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.