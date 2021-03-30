Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report sales of $32.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $172.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

PRTK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,653. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

