Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.75. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $170.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.