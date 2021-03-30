NinePointTwo Capital Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 1,163,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,613,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.